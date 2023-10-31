Man injured by out-of-control dog in Harrogate

Police are investigating an incident in the centre of Harrogate with an out of control dog.

Outside Holland & Barrett on Cambridge Street in the town centre at approximately 4.40pm on Monday, 23 September 2023

It involved a dog rushing a member of the public, causing him to be knocked over and suffer an injury

The dog then proceeded to try and attack the victim’s dog until, after a while, the owner of the out-of–control dog arrived at the scene.The victim suffered an injury to his hip and hand which resulted in a hospital visit.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the woman in the image above, as they believe she may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email asa.donovan@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1841 Donovan.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230180734 when passing on information.