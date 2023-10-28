North Yorkshire Police & Fire HQ evacuated after box of grenades handed into reception

The North Yorkshire Police & Fire HQ was evacuated after a member of the public handed a box of what were believed to be grenades were handed in to the reception.

The grenades were found during a house clearance, and handed the Northallerton HQ at around 1.50pm on the afternoon of Friday 27 October 2023.

The building was evacuated, and a cordon put in place to protect staff and members of the public.

The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team attended and removed the items.

Staff were able to return to the building. No-one was injured during the incident that concluded at around 3.45pm.