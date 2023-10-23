Manor Care Home in Boroughbridge enjoy a morning of live music

Residents and guests at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home in Boroughbridge enjoyed a morning of grins with a live music performance that took place at the home. Rochelle Ayris Entertainment performed a selection of classic hits including firm favourites from The Sound of Music.

Residents joined in with the singing, and clapped along as the Rochelle performed her finale song Do-Re-Mi. The hospitality team at the home also provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats for everyone to enjoy during the show.

Head of Activities, Shelbie said: Our residents and guests had a wonderful morning singing along with the Rochelle. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Boroughbridge Manor as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!

One resident said: I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classics never go out of style!

Boroughbridge Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Boroughbridge Manor provides residential and dementia care for 80 residents from respite care to long term stays.