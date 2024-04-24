Tadcaster Primary Academy’s Early Years outdoor area has been successfully upgraded thanks to the design and construction skills of a team from housebuilder Avant Homes North Yorkshire.

The project, which was done on a charitable basis, is part of Avant Homes’ ongoing commitment to supporting and enhancing the local communities where it builds.

The renovated area provides an enhanced and safe outdoor learning environment for the students, with a focus on fostering creativity, exploration and physical activity.

It has been designed to have a positive impact on the students’ physical and cognitive development, providing them with a stimulating environment to explore, learn and grow.

Commenting on the upgrade, Tadcaster Primary Academy headteacher, Caroline Towler, said: “It’s not often we have the opportunity to have such transformational work done completely free of charge, especially during a time when costs for the school have significantly increased.

“The skill and generosity of the team from Avant Homes North Yorkshire has provided our children with a truly outstanding outdoor area which they thoroughly enjoy using and learning from.”

The housebuilder made significant improvements to the school by delivering a variety of projects. These included the construction of a sandbox, installation of benches and creation of woodland areas within the playground.

Matt Oldfield, Avant Homes North Yorkshire managing director, said: “We have taken a great deal of satisfaction from this project knowing it will help inspire young minds and encourage active learning through play.

“As a housebuilder, we are dedicated to creating long-lasting sustainable communities. Working together with the educators at Tadcaster Primary Academy to upgrade the play area is a great example of us putting that commitment into practice.”

Tadcaster Primary Academy is part of Ebor Academy Trust.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire currently has five live developments which include Radford’s Meadow, Micklefield, and Greensward Point, Easingwold.