Scunthorpe 7 Harrogate 37

Harrogate travelled to Lincolnshire (Saturday 14 October 2023 and extended their winning run to 4 matches. With results going their way, Gate now have a 4 point lead at the top of the table at this early stage of the season.

Starting the game on the attack, Gate had an early opportunity to take the lead in the 3rd minute when Scunthorpe conceded a penalty. However, the kick was missed.

Scunthorpe then put Gate under pressure, and several penalties were conceded, culminating in Martin Dodds receiving a yellow card. During this period, Gate had a clearance kick charged down giving Scunthorpe an attacking scrum. Scunthorpe ran the ball and Will Robinson went over in the 22nd minute for a try converted by Ben Hyde.

Gate responded through 2 penalties from Rory Macnab, and took the lead on the stroke of half-time when forward pressure saw Sam Brady drive over for a converted try.

In the second half, Williams and Beresford received yellow cards for Scunthorpe, but it was not until the 56th minute that Gate extended their lead through another Macnab penalty.

Gate’s second try came in the 63rd minute. Sam Fox broke in midfield and forward power saw Jacob Percival cross for Macnab to convert.

Scunthorpe responded. In the 67th minute they thought they had scored from a cross-kick to the right-hand corner. However, a double movement meant no try.

Gate pressed and got their reward in the 73rd minute. From a Scunthorpe goal-line drop-out, Gate attacked and a deft inside pass from Tom Steene put Conor Miller over for the third converted try.

Almost immediately after, Will Hill and Ben Richardson broke from Gate’s 22 for a move that ended just short of the Scunthorpe line. Not to be denied, Gate secured the bonus point try in the final minute when the ball was moved left for Jack Haydock to cross. Rory Macnab converted once more to take his personal tally to 17 points for the day.

Next week’s game is at home to Pontefract. Kick off at Rudding Lane is 3pm.

Teams

Scunthorpe: Lugsden, Talbot, Robinson, Dyson J, Oldridge, Foster, Mowbray, Beresford, Mason, Christie, Williams, Dyson N, Fisher, Elliott (c), Hyde. Replacements: Dale, Linklater, Brewster.

Harrogate: Macnab, Evans, Kaisia, Fox, Haydock, Steene, Olley, Percival, Maycock, Peace, Pritchard, Brady (c), Dodds, Richardson, Hill. Replacements: Vaughan, Phipps, Miller.

Referee: Gareth Langley (Cambridgeshire Society)

Tim Thorley

Harrogate RUFC

16 October 2023