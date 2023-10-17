Harrogate Music School Soars to New Heights with Visit from International Cellists Julian & Jiaxin Lloyd Webber Harrogate

Harrogate Music School, a well-respected provider of musical education in the local Harrogate community, has embarked on an exciting new chapter in its journey to nurture local talent and promote the joys of music making. In July, the school had the privilege of backstage passes to meet renowned international cellists, Julian and Jiaxin Lloyd Webber, in a special musical rendezvous before their concert at St Wilfrid’s.

Having made those initial connections, Harrogate Music School, in partnership with Bradford Grammar School is bringing Julian and Jiaxin back to Yorkshire in what promises to be an inspirational workshop event for all young cellists across Yorkshire. Julian and Jiaxin Lloyd Webber, celebrated not only for their exceptional musical talents but also for their commitment to nurturing young musicians, will spend several hours with the students and faculty of Harrogate Music School on 2nd of December. What’s more, is that this workshop is free of charge for all Harrogate Music School students.

Sam Laverick, head of string studies at Harrogate Music School said: The Webbers share a profound insight into the international world of music, offering invaluable lessons and experiences that will undoubtedly shape the future of our young talented musicians.

Andy Kemp, Director of Harrogate Music School: We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to meet Julian and Jiaxin Lloyd Webber. Their first visit has left an indelible mark on our students and string teaching staff, igniting a renewed passion for music and reinforcing the importance of dedication and hard work in the pursuit of artistic excellence.

Harrogate Music School is now harnessing this newfound energy and inspiration to further its mission of cultivating musical talent in the Harrogate community and is proud to see the large string department of 4 teachers, led by head of String Studies Sam Laverick go from strength to strength.

Harrogate Music school first launched their 3-tiered string ensemble model 6 years ago, allowing students of all school ages and skill levels to come together and create beautiful music. These ensembles, under the expert guidance of Sam Laverick, have provided a platform for local students to collaborate and develop their musical abilities while building lifelong friendships.

Harrogate Music School remains deeply committed to fostering a lifelong love of music and the arts in the hearts of its students. The visit from Julian and Jiaxin Lloyd Webber, the considerable number of students in the string ensembles, and the upcoming Winter Concert in December are all steps toward realizing this commitment. The school is grateful to the local community for its continued support and looks forward to sharing the joy of music with everyone.

For more information about Harrogate Music School, the string ensembles, or the upcoming Winter Concert, please visit www.harrogatemusicschool.com or contact Head of Strings Sam Laverick for information at harrogatemusicschool@gmail.com

About Harrogate Music School: Harrogate Music School is a leading local collective of teachers dedicated to providing high-quality music education and fostering a deep appreciation for the arts in the Harrogate community. The school offers a wide range of music opportunities for students of all ages and skill levels, promoting creativity, discipline, and a lifelong passion for music. It was first established in 1990 as a means of offering quality music teaching outside of school hours and has remained under the same ownership since 2002.