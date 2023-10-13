Hopewalk this weekend in support of Papyrus

Harrogate Grammar School have the yearly Hopewalk happening this Sunday in Valley Gardens – it’s open to all.

It’s in support of the charity called Papyrus which is the prevention of suicide in young children.

Amy Peral, Harrogate Grammar School, part of the 6th form team, said: We do this in memory of Harrogate Grammar student Dom Sowa and his mum Pat Sowa is now a huge campaigner for the charity. It’s an open event for all families, pets and friends to attend. It’s the 10th anniversary of the national charity so we are trying to get as much support for it as possible.

Hopewalk – Sunday 15 October 10am – Valley Gardens

Event details – Walk starts at 10am Pump Rooms entrance to Valley Gardens.

Route TBC but will be likely up to the Pinewoods and back again through Valley Gardens.

Over the last 6 years Harrogate Grammar School have participated annually in the Hopewalk, in memory of one of their students Dom Sowa who died by suicide in 2017. The Hopewalk is Papyrus’ (Prevention of Young Peoples Suicide) flagship fundraising event.

Pat Sowa was the mother of Dom, a Harrogate Grammar School student.