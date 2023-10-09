In pictures: Toyah Wilcox and Robert Fripp at the Royal Hall in Harrogate

Toyah and Robert’s Sunday Lunch is a YouTube channel that they started during the days of Government lockdowns.

Toyah and Robert have been married since the mid-80’s. Robert is perhaps best know for being the founder of King Crimson, but has many, many other credits to how bow, such as playing on Blondies, Parallel Lines, and Bowie’s, Heroes.

Toyah also has an established history in music with It’s a Mystery, Thunder in the Mountains and I Want to Be Free – to name a few.

They were a welcome addition to the Royal Hall in Harrogate, on Saturday 7 October 2023.



