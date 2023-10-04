North Yorkshire comment on HS2 cancellation for the North

Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has today announced that the Northern section of the HS2 rail project is cancelled.

The announcement was at the Conservative Party Conference, in Manchester.

The Prime Minister has said that there will be a programme of £36b spend on other transport projects in the North.

Brian L Dunsby OBE, of the Harrogate Line Supporters Group, said: I am disappointed, but not really surprised by the cancellation of HS2. It was becoming so expensive that the Government could not really afford to invest so much for so little practical benefit in the near future. It was becoming just a far-sighted dream that may never happen. But I am really pleased that the Government has drawn up such a massive list of “local” transport improvements that includes all the following in Yorkshire Region. If all these projects come to pass within a few years we should all be grateful. Then perhaps it will be opportune to have another look at options for HS2a and also HS2b – the link from East Midlands to Leeds on a more affordable design.

Conservative York & North Yorkshire mayoral candidate Keane Duncan said: Today signals a new era for Levelling Up and a turnaround moment for the future of the North – the whole North. Rishi is changing politics and overturning decades of missed opportunities. No longer will one infrastructure project be allowed to distract from all others. No longer will the big cities forever dominate while more rural areas like ours miss out. Rishi represents North Yorkshire. Like me, he believes in North Yorkshire. Together we are committed to delivering the road upgrades, rail links and bus services we desperately need and deserve – now, not in distant decades.

Independent York and North Yorkshire Mayoral, Keith Tordoff,said: HS2 has turned into a political fiasco. There are many aspects to it, but we need to think that the original aim was to increase speed and capacity to the North. While that need remains, the problems have come from the Governments inability to manage budgets, that have raced out of control. I have always held the view this was a vanity project and the local services should have been invested in, with the announcement from Rishi Sunak today, there is some hope that the smaller projects will happen. We should also think of the people that have already had their homes compulsory purchased by the Government.

It highlights why it is important to have an Independent Mayor for York and North Yorkshire, who can oversee and deliver on projects. HS2 has shown politicians are very good at spending public money but not delivering. That can be seen locally at the failed Harrogate Station Gateway project, with not a stone turned but 2 million pounds spent on consultants – from the South. But summary though, the loss of faster trains, with overall greater capacity is a loss. Not just North to South, but East to West. The Prime Minister has made many promises in his speech today, and there will be many watching with interest if the £36billion materialises, and how it is spent. Given the upcoming election, and the pressure that was mounting around HS2, I hope it is the right decision. made for the right reasons.

