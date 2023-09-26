New Chief Constable must turnaround performance and take North Yorkshire Police into ‘new era’

The appointment of a new Chief Constable should signal a “new era” for North Yorkshire Police focussed on improving standards and getting the basics right, Conservative mayoral candidate Keane Duncan has said.

He said the force’s most senior officer must be a “leader of the highest calibre” in order to strengthen public trust following key failings identified by the police inspectorate.

The current Chief Constable, Lisa Winward, announced last week she will retire at the end of March 2024 – five weeks before York & North Yorkshire elects its first-ever Mayor.

This paves the way for the Mayor, who will be the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, to use their elected mandate to appoint a new Chief Constable tasked with delivering the public’s priorities.