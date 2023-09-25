Project Vigilant: seeking out those who prey on vulnerable people in busy locations at night

North Yorkshire Police is deploying a specialist team of officers in York’s night-time (NTE) economy to help prevent sexual offences and keep people safe.

The force is taking part in “Project Vigilant” which is a national police operation. It was launched in 2019 by Thames Valley Police to seek out those who prey on vulnerable people in busy locations at night. Deployments are planned in York on a regular basis throughout the rest of the year.

As part of its commitment to the project, North Yorkshire Police is deploying officers from various teams who are specially trained to identify the tell-tale signs that identify an individual who is in the area with a criminal intention.

Plain clothed officers will patrol designated areas and will flag any person of concern to uniformed officers. The uniformed officers will then move in to engage and where appropriate they will also take positive action.

Project Vigilant officers also seek to ensure that vulnerable people in the night-time economy are kept safe, reuniting them with friends if they become separated or referring them to partner agencies such as the Street Angels or the Yorkshire Ambulance Service if there is a medical concern.

The team of officers will also engage with vulnerable people to offer advice about keeping themselves safe and ensuring that they have a suitable way of returning home at the end of the night.