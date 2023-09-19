Man assaulted with glass, can you identify this person ?

Police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a serious assault in Harrogate Town Centre.

Montey’s, The Ginnel

1am on Sunday 3 September 2023

Involved a man being assaulted with glass, causing injury to his face

The victim was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to email Sam.Clarke2@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Sam Clarke.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230166084 when passing on information.