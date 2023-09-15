“Your Fire Service, Your Say” – Commissioner Zoë to host online meeting

On Thursday 21 September 2023, Police, Fire, and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe will host an online public meeting where she says she will scrutinise and hold the Chief Fire Officer to account on behalf of the public’s concerns.

This meeting will focus on how North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is protecting workplaces and public buildings by preventing fires from happening and reducing the impact should they occur.

Residents of North Yorkshire are invited to join the online public meeting which will include allotted time for the Commissioner to ask questions sent in by the public.

Questions relating to fire safety are encouraged but questions for any area of the fire service are welcome and should be submitted using the online form on the Commissioners website: https://www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/YourVoice/

The purpose of these regular online public meetings is to hold the Chief Fire Officer to account for their delivery of the Commissioner’s Fire and Rescue Plan, to ensure the service is achieving its objectives and generating positive outcomes in the interests of the public.

Commissioner Zoë said: My online public meetings offer updates for the public in areas of concern, whilst providing full transparency on how I act as Commissioner to ensure North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is delivering what they should to keep residents of York and North Yorkshire safe and feeling safe. It is within my role to be the voice of communities and to advocate for the people of York and North Yorkshire when challenging areas of fire and rescue. To do this, I need to hear from members of the public and so if you are a resident in our county, please send me your questions and tune in to watch them being answered. This is your fire service, which needs your say.

Commissioner Zoë would also like to remind residents of York and North Yorkshire to be respectful and considerate of others when sharing their thoughts or concerns.

The online public meeting will be streamed live on Thursday 21 September at 14:30 and can be accessed via:

Commissioner’s website: https://bit.ly/OPM21Sept2023

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Vl-EHowLfUdwI3GN-wubw/live

or Facebook page: https://fb.me/e/1oKkHHB9O

The meeting will also be recorded and become available to watch on the same channels at the public’s convenience.