Police launch appeal following fatal road traffic collision near Harrogate

The family of the young man who died following a collision at Brimham Rocks on Tuesday (12 September 2023) have paid tribute to him.
North Yorkshire Police is now able to name him as 17-year-old Alfie Lovett who was from York.
- Brimham Rocks Road at 6.50pm on Tuesday 12 September 2023.
- Involved a grey Peugeot 107 which collided with a wall.
- 17-year-old boy, a passenger in the 107 died at the scene of the collision.
Three other occupants were left with minor injuries and the driver is helping the police with their enquiries.
Police continue to urge anyone who saw the collision, or the car involved prior to the collision, to get in touch. It’s believed that the car left the Fulford area of York at 11am on the same day and travelled to Brimham Rocks via Kirk Hammerton, Green Hammerton and Knaresborough. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has captured any dashcam footage of the vehicle prior to the collision.
Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to email Nicola.Peters@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for Nicola Peters.
Alfie’s family have paid this tribute to him:
Alfie was a unique personality who loved to make people laugh and lived for adrenaline fuelled adventures. He lived his life fearlessly and marched to the beat of his own drum without caring about what anyone thought of him.
Alfie had his own world view that very few understood. He was only 17, but has made a huge mark in his short time and anyone who’s ever met him is not likely to ever forget him!
Alfie was a fiercely loyal friend, a protective big brother to his 2 younger sisters and brother and loving father to his infant son. Taken from us far too soon with so much more to give, he’ll be very missed every day.