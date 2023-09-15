Police launch appeal following fatal road traffic collision near Harrogate

The family of the young man who died following a collision at Brimham Rocks on Tuesday (12 September 2023) have paid tribute to him.

North Yorkshire Police is now able to name him as 17-year-old Alfie Lovett who was from York.

Brimham Rocks Road at 6.50pm on Tuesday 12 September 2023.

Involved a grey Peugeot 107 which collided with a wall.

17-year-old boy, a passenger in the 107 died at the scene of the collision.

Three other occupants were left with minor injuries and the driver is helping the police with their enquiries.

Police continue to urge anyone who saw the collision, or the car involved prior to the collision, to get in touch. It’s believed that the car left the Fulford area of York at 11am on the same day and travelled to Brimham Rocks via Kirk Hammerton, Green Hammerton and Knaresborough. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has captured any dashcam footage of the vehicle prior to the collision.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to email Nicola.Peters@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for Nicola Peters.