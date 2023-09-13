HICA Group acquires prestigious care home in Harrogate

A leading Yorkshire-based social care group has acquired a prestigious care home in Harrogate as the organisation grows a portfolio of personalised services to meet the changing needs of users.

Hull-based HICA Group has purchased Hampden House on Duchy Road, Harrogate from Elizabeth Finn Homes for an undisclosed sum.

Hampden House is a 66-bed purpose-built nursing home located within the Duchy Estate. The home provides the highest level of facilities and services from personal and nursing care, short-stays and end-of-life care.

The employment of all 70 plus staff has been secured in the handover to new ownership and general manager Jane Hooren continues to lead the team.

Terry Peel, HICA CEO, said: This new venture marks a significant milestone for us, as we expand our commitment to delivering exceptional care and support services to our community. As we extend our care footprint with the introduction of Hampden House into the HICA portfolio, we are excited about the opportunities it brings to enrich the lives of our residents and their families. This expansion reflects our commitment to raising the bar in care provision, offering comfort, quality, and a genuine sense of ‘home’ for those we serve.

He explained that Hampden House isn’t just a care facility, it’s a haven of comfort and companionship. With en-suite rooms overlooking beautifully landscaped gardens and well-kept courtyards, residents can enjoy a tranquil atmosphere.

Terry Peel added: We are excited about the possibilities Hampden House presents as part of our expansion strategy and look forward to fostering a warm and welcoming environment that reflects the highest standards of care, compassion, and community.

General manager Jane Hooren, who joined Hampden House in 2016, and is excited to continue in this role with the HICA Group, said: Our team remains dedicated to upholding the legacy of excellent care and support services that the previous care owners, Elizabeth Finn Homes, have provided. We take pride in extending this tradition while incorporating the distinctive HICA touch.

Elizabeth Finn Homes is a wholly owned subsidiary of the charity Turn2us. Dr Olivia Curno, CEO of Elizabeth Finn Homes said: We considered a range of potential new owners, but it was HICA’s culture, leadership, and ethical approach that led us to choose them. We are confident that they will continue the warm, person-centred and professional standard of care that we uphold at Elizabeth Finn Homes. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the colleagues, residents and families of Hampden House for being part of the Elizabeth Finn Family for 65 years, for the thousands of lives that we have together changed through our work and the work of our charity owners, Turn2us.

As a not-for-profit company, HICA Group has a similar ethos to Elizabeth Finn Homes – with any operational surplus invested back into its portfolio of care homes and its homecare services.