Every dog has its day out! Festival for four-legged friends comes to Harewood House

Owners and their pooches are getting ready for an exciting date in the doggy diary as DogFest, the nation’s favourite dog-friendly festival, comes to Harewood House, Yorkshire, on Saturday 23rd September and Sunday 24th September 2023

Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, is the charity partner for this year’s fun-filled event and will be welcoming dog lovers, potential owners, and ex-residents to its Dogs Trust Village where festival goers can take part with their pooches in lots of “paw-some” activities and stock up on canine goodies.

Shauna Stedman, Regional Supporter Relations Manager at Dogs Trust, said: We can’t wait to welcome dog lovers and their canine companions to this fantastic event. This is the third year running that we’ve been the DogFest charity partner, and we always have a brilliant time meeting dogs and their owners. Our very own Dogs Trust Village will be at the event and is open to everyone to meet our dedicated team and take part in fun-filled games and activities like our enrichment garden to keep your pooch happy and entertained. We love to catch up with former Dogs Trust residents to find out how they’ve settled in their forever homes. Just head for the yellow Dogs Trust stand and come and say hello!

The Dogs Trust Village have lots of information on dogs at our centres who are waiting for their forever home so people who are looking to welcome a dog into their life can speak to Dogs Trust staff to find out how to start can start a rehoming journey as well as having the chance to be given a virtual reality tour of our rehoming centres to see what goes on behind the scenes.

Team members from Dogs Trust’s Dog School will also be attending the event and will be holding interactive training sessions throughout the day.

Louisa Ferrari, Events and Logistics Manager at Dogs Trust, said: We’ll be running bitesize 15-minute training sessions to give owners the opportunity to practice exercises, such as loose lead walking, recall, settle, and helping dogs keep four paws on the floor. There will also be a behaviour training station that will allow owners to come and ask our training experts for advice about their dog. And if they have their dog with them, our coaches can offer some initial guidance there and then.

Visitors will be able to take part in everything from an agility course and flyball to a hay bale race, a fun dog show and make a splash with some doggie diving.

For tickets for this weekend of canine capers, book here: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/support-us/organisations/our-partners/dogfest

Every ticket booked via the Dogs Trust website will mean 15% of the ticket price goes to Dogs Trust, helping the charity care for around 14,000 dogs every year.

If you’d like to find out more about any of the dogs waiting for their forever homes at Dogs Trust, please visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming