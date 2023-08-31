Yorkshire Based Mobility Equipment Supplier Creates Own Neurological Patient Chair

A leading mobility equipment supplier based in Harrogate has announced the upcoming launch of a care chair developed for patients with neurological conditions.

To be announced at the end of August, the ‘Lento Neuro’ has been created to support patients who require specialist medical chairs to manage impaired neurological functions resulting from conditions such as Huntington’s Disease, Parkinson’s or Dementia.

The chair created is the result of a collaborative effort over 18 months to build an adjustable patient chair that meets the changing support needs at various stages of a neurological condition and is:

Suitable to care for patients with neurological conditions.

Able to handle involuntary movements.

Offers pressure sore/ulcer care.

Meets hospital and clinical expectations.

Aids carers and hospital staff.

Offers strength beyond the current range of available chairs.

Just under a year into life as Vivid Care, the North Yorkshire based mobility equipment supplier is aiming for continued growth with increased collaborations with healthcare providers to come.

Graham Oliver, Commercial Director Vivid Care, said: When we looked at how we could improve our offering to healthcare providers and hospitals across the country, we noticed a gap in our already popular Lento range of disability management and low mobility seating and we found that expanding our range of products was the best option. Our transformation from Yorkshire Care Equipment to Vivid Care symbolised the growing importance of our role amongst healthcare equipment suppliers. Releasing this chair built specifically to manage neurological conditions is the next step in our evolution into a healthcare partner. We wanted this chair to effectively address a range of concerns that active healthcare professionals have, explained Oliver. Which is why we worked alongside healthcare providers as well as advisory specialists to build an adjustable patient chair that meets the changing support needs at various stages of a neurological condition.

This chair is the result of an 18-month process that involved the advice of the Huntington’s Disease specialists at the University of Birmingham, Active healthcare professionals from care home management company Hamberly, specialist dementia care provider, Vida.

Graham Oliver, Commercial Director Vivid Care, said: A key point in the design process of the Lento Neuro chair was that the final product should make the patient feel secure and cocooned, giving them the comfort to sit for long periods of time.

This development represents a milestone in Vivid Care’s 50-year history and it is hoped that this move will be a step in solidifying Vivid Care’s position as a key supplier partner of adaptive healthcare seating solutions for hospitals and community care environments.

Along with the expansion of their innovative range of care and mobility chairs, Vivid Care will host a free to watch webinar on the topic of ‘Seating Patients with Huntington’s Disease & Neurological Conditions’ will be hosted by speaker Justine Duffy, Specialist Huntington’s Disease Adviser at the Huntington’s Disease Association on 31st August.