Harrogate collision between runner and vehicle

The incident occurred in Harrogate on Knaresborough Road between the Prince of Wales Roundabout and the Empress roundabout between 07:30am and 07:50am on Friday 25 August 2023.

The pedestrian, who was out running, suffered minor cuts and bruising.

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help identify any possible witnesses, or anyone that may have dash cam footage of the collision. In particular, officers are appealing for information about the vehicle involved in the collision which is believed to be gold in colour.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Joseph.Schramm@Northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Joseph Schramm.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230160877 when passing information.