GCSE Success at Queen Mary’s School

Inspiring, confident and independent, the Year 11 pupils at Queen Mary’s School, between Ripon and Thirsk, are celebrating superb GCSE results with over 1 in 4 entries achieving Grade 8 – 9s. This year’s excellent results highlight Value Added scores one grade higher than predictions.

Alongside a number of pupils who achieved exceptional results, Deputy Head Girl, Mia, blossomed at Queen Mary’s when she came back to the UK from Canada during the COVID pandemic. With her sights set on Classics at Oxford, her parents are delighted that Mia “found herself and her academic passions at Queen Mary’s”.

As Queen Mary’s tailors education to each individual girl, this is reflected in the wide range of sixth form destinations. These include Shrewsbury School, Uppingham School, Ripon Grammar School, St Peter’s School, Bootham School and the Northern School of Art.

Congratulations go to Amelie and Anna who have both been awarded Sport Scholarships to attend Ampleforth College. They have demonstrated their talents across all team and individual sports and Amelie plays for York City Football. Anna has represented the county in Cross Country, has single-handedly raised over £12,000 for Alabare, a charity for the homeless, and has achieved outstanding grades today.

Special congratulations also go to Isabella and Nancy who have attended Queen Mary’s for over 13 years and to Nancy who took an additional GCSE in Spanish a year early achieving a Grade 9.

Mrs Carole Cameron, Head of Queen Mary’s School, is delighted: These marvellous results are a testament to great commitment and talent from pupils and teachers alike, which has allowed the girls to thrive academically and beyond. I am extremely grateful to our staff and proud of every Year 11 pupil. It is truly heart-warming to witness long-standing Queen Mary’s pupils achieving outstanding grades after many years of dedication. Equally heartening is the transformation in the life prospects of those who have more recently joined our school community. Queen Mary’s ethos, with the aim to balance academic excellence with wonderful all-round opportunities, leads to great success.

As announced by HM Government, the grading of GCSEs in England has been brought back in line with pre-pandemic standards by the examination boards. Queen Mary’s results show increases across the board when compared to 2019 results.

Along with excellent academic results, Year 11 pupils displayed sporting, musical and artistic excellence as they thrived both inside and outside of the classroom. Every Year 11 pupil held a significant position of responsibility, serving the school with distinction and gaining leadership skills for the future.

Queen Mary’s offers a broad curriculum, allowing pupils to pursue their interests within small classes designed to facilitate ongoing development and achievement. The next Open Day will take place on Saturday 14 October.