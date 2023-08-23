Harrogate burglary on Westminster Crescent

Police are appealing for information about a burglary that took place at a house on Westminster Crescent, Harrogate.

Between 9:30am on Thursday 17 August 2023 and 3pm on Sunday 20 August 2023

Somebody entered the property and stole a number of high-value items.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious should email Jonathan.Cleary@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Jonathan Cleary.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230156838 when passing on information.