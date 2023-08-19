Cracking cast announced for The House With Chicken Legs

A cracking cast has been revealed for the premiere UK stage tour of The House with Chicken Legs – including two familiar faces to audiences at Leeds Playhouse.

Award-winning theatre company Les Enfants Terribles and HOME Manchester are bringing Sophie Anderson’s best-selling novel to life in a critically acclaimed show that will transport audiences to a world inspired by Baba Yaga, with puppets, live music and magic.

The story follows Marinka, a young girl who dreams of a normal life, where she can stay somewhere long enough to make friends; but there’s one problem – her house has chicken legs and moves on without warning. The show is funny, thought-provoking and full of life as it deftly navigates the complexities of loss from a whole new perspective.

Among the newly-announced cast are Lisa Howard as Baba and Dan Willis as Jackdaw. Lisa played Christmas Present in A Christmas Carol at Leeds Playhouse, while Dan played Mr Sowerberry in its acclaimed production of Oliver Twist, both directed by the theatre’s Deputy Artistic Director Amy Leach.

They are joined in The House with Chicken Legs by Eve de Leon Allen as Marinka, Michael Barker as Ben, Elouise Warboys as Nina, and Stephanie Levi-John as Yaga. (Full bios below)

The production had its world premiere at HOME Manchester in 2022, where it won an Offie Commendation, recognising excellence in theatre outside of London.

The House With Chicken Legs is Written by Sophie Anderson and Adapted by Oliver Lansley. It is Directed by Oliver Lansley & James Seager with Music & Sound Design by Alexander Wolfe, Songs Co-written by Alexander Wolfe & Oliver Lansley, Costume & Puppetry Design by Samuel Wyer, Set Design by Jasmine Swan, Video Design by Nina Dunn, Lighting Design by Jane Lalljee and Original Illustrations by Melissa Castrillón and Elisa Paganelli © Usborne Publishing Ltd, 2018.

Tickets now on sale. For more information visit leedsplayhouse.org.uk