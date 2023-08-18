Harrogate Town embraces Lionesses World Cup campaign

World Cup fever has truly hit home at Harrogate Town AFC with 40 girls attending the club’s first ever Girls Soccer Camp Day.

With The Lionesses all set for Sunday’s World Cup Final, there were plenty of England shirts on show, as well as Town shirts, at the SkyBet League Two club’s Soccer Camp at St John Fishers.

The bad weather didn’t put anyone off as the girls showed incredible levels of passion for the game and bags of ability out on the pitch.

Players from Harrogate Town AFC’s Women’s Team were also in attendance coaching at the camp, passing on their knowledge the younger players looking to follow in their footsteps.

Director of Football for Women and Girls, and Girls Soccer Camp Coach Jason Barker added: To have so many girls attend today’s camp is fantastic to see! The Lionesses success over the past few years and run to the final out in Australia has been inspiring, and that is starting to show here at grassroots level. Every girl has been desperate to tell us who their favourite player of the tournament has been, who has scored their favourite goal and who they’ve been watching the games with, the impact the Lionesses are having on the future generation should not be understated!

To find out how you can get involved with Women’s and Girls football at Harrogate Town, contact Jasonbarker@harrogatetownafc.com or visit our Girls Player Development Centre page here – https://www.harrogatetownafc.com/club2/player-development-centre/girls-player-development-centre/