Exam results show continued success across North Yorkshire

After months of anxious waiting, students from schools and colleges across North Yorkshire collected their A-level, B-Tec and T-level results today (August 17) – including many students bucking the national trend of falling grades.

And there were lots of happy faces at Ripon Grammar School as students picked up a set of record A-level results.

Of 149 students, 82.5 per cent achieves grades A-B and 56.3 per cent grades A*-A, with 98 A* grades in total.

The top-performing student, Ben Statham, 18, achieved five A* grades, with four students achieving four A*s.

Among the successes is a student who refused to let dyslexia hold her back and collected top A-level grades.

Indiana Barrett, from Ripon, achieved three A*s in chemistry, maths and design technology, allowing her to follow her dream and study architecture at university.

The 18-year-old confessed that dyslexia has, at times, been a struggle. She said: I’ve always worked really hard to not let dyslexia hold me back. The teachers at RGS have all been really supportive and understood how I learnt best. It is a challenge, but I just try to do my best in everything I do and so far it has paid off. I can’t believe I’ve got three A*s, and even in maths. I’m so happy!

Indiana, who also works as a lifeguard and has qualified as a swimming teacher, plans to embark on a solo expedition travelling around south-east Asia, having deferred her place at the University of Sheffield for another year.

The headmaster of Ripon Grammar School, Jonathan Webb, said the grades were among the best the school has seen. He said: I am absolutely delighted with this year’s results. My congratulations to all the students on another very successful year and a huge thank you to their hard working and dedicated teaching staff.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: I am incredibly proud of the achievements of our remarkable students here in North Yorkshire. Receiving these grades and qualifications, local students can look forward to the future, whether that is a university place, further education, an apprenticeship, training, or employment. I would also like to thank all our teaching and school colleagues from across the county for their ongoing hard work and dedication. The results are also a testament to them. Congratulations to all the students. I wish everyone the very best for their next steps and longer-term futures.

Meanwhile, students from Thirsk School and Sixth Form College have also been celebrating another set of extremely strong A-level results.

Despite a national context of falling grades, just under 50 per cent of the results that students received were between an A* and a B grade.

Some notable successes among this year’s results include Olivia Anderson (A*A*A), who is off to Lancaster University to study physical geography; Ivan Mellor (A*AAAB), who will be reading mechanical engineering at Newcastle University, and Hollie Pallatina (AAA), who will be studying fine art at the University of Edinburgh.

The headteacher of Thirsk School and Sixth Form College, Emma Lambden, said: These results represent a pinnacle of academic success. I am hugely impressed by the ambition and achievement of these young people, who have faced so much school closure during their time at Thirsk. Their hard work, backed up by their families and our teachers, is a testament to what students at Thirsk School and Sixth Form College are capable of.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director for children and young people’s services, Stuart Carlton, praised students for their exam success. He said: I would like to congratulate students on their achievements and thank our dedicated teachers for all the help and guidance they have provided. I wish young people who have received their results today the very best in their future studies or employment. I am very proud of the schools and colleges in North Yorkshire, and of the commitment of leaders and teachers, who work incredibly hard to support our students to achieve well. As a local authority we are ambitious for all our children and young people and are committed to providing here in North Yorkshire the quality of provision and support they need to pursue their individual aspirations.

Any student who is not happy with their results should speak to their school, or college, which will be able to provide them with advice on how to explore future options for example through clearing.

Young people who may be uncertain about what to do next or are anxious about taking the next steps in their education, employment, or training are encouraged to find out more from their school, college or careers adviser.