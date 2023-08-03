Henshaws are host leadership event in collaboration with 2inspire and Cedar Court Hotels

The event will be led by the renowned businessman Rob Northfield, who has over 40 years’ experience in leadership training and business development and has several successful training companies that have changed people’s mindsets and brought fantastic results for those who attend.

Rob’s is a classic rags-to-riches tale. He emerged from a tough upbringing in London’s East End, during which he shared a two-bedroom house with six other family members, and it instilled in him a determination to work hard and succeed. Rob’s career in the training and coaching business started out in Dale Carnegie Training in the 80s.

Dale Carnegie HQ in the US offered Rob the opportunity to take over the New York City office, but he chose to stay in the UK and went on to build the Yorkshire region into one of the largest Dale Carnegie offices in the world. Not being quite ready for retirement he founded 2inspire (which later became Quarterdeck) and developed the highly effective Inspirational Leadership Programme. Now, properly retired, Rob spends his time relaxing and taking on great challenges for charity.

Thanks to the amazing generosity of Rob and Cedar Court Hotels all of the proceeds from the event will go to Henshaws charity to help them to continue to support those living with disabilities and visual impairments in the area.

Rob said: The Leadership Programme will help individuals reflect on their life, actions, and therefore results. Designed to help us understand what we need to change or fine tune, that will improve results dramatically when dealing with others, and the motivation of themselves. Everyone works so hard at Henshaws to improve the lives of young people with disabilities, that it is my pleasure to deliver this programme with all monies going towards supporting them in their goals.

The event will be held at Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate in the Cedar Suite on Friday 22nd September 2023 from 8.00am. There will be a breakfast and networking lunch included, which will be a great opportunity to get to know the fellow attendees and share ideas.

Wayne Topley, Managing Director at Cedar Court Hotels has said: With Rob’s energy and commitment to Harrogate and Henshaws amazing project they are delivering for the local community how could we say no! Cedar Court are proud to support the community as well as giving us a chance to show off our newly refurbished and locally designed main ballroom. It’s a great opportunity to play to our strengths around conference and events delivery as well as make great things happen for Henshaws and we hope this will develop into an annual event on the calendar.

The course is aimed at anyone who is wanting to grow in their career or personal life.

Flora Simpson, Senior Fundraiser at Henshaws, said: We have local business owners and their teams attending but also individuals who are aiming for self-development. Topics covered will include leadership in your business and personal life, memory and how to influence others, maintaining a positive attitude, how to stay motivated and motivate others and ways to achieve that perfect work life balance.

Tickets are £75.00 each and can be purchased by contacting flora.simpson@henshaws.org.uk

It is a not to be missed event and with all proceeds going to such an incredible cause it’s expected to sell out so make sure you don’t miss out on the chance to attend.

Flora said: We are so grateful to Rob for leading this event for us, his continued support for Henshaws is so inspiring and you can see how much he really cares about the cause. Events like this really help to change the lives of our college students and Art Makers and for us to be able to continue to support them to go beyond expectations. We would also like to give a huge thank you to Wayne Topley at Cedar Court Hotels for his generosity. We hope the leadership event is a huge success and becomes a regular date in the diary.