Video: 300 miles to raise awareness of mental health issues

Gavin Jones, aged 33, is walking 300 miles from Swansea, back to his home town of Hartlepool, to raise awareness of mental health and the support it needs.

He left Swansea on 15 July 2023, and is expected to be back home by 29 July 2023.

We met up with Gavin as he came through Harrogate, and Ripon Today.

Gavin is currently unemployed, but is a trained gas fitter. He has had to deal with his own mental health problems, and believes that there is not sufficient support is not sufficient, and that it is difficult to access.

Money raised will be given to the Hartlepool Outreach and Response Team, Let’s Connect and the Hartlepool Food Bank.

See the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100016462845986

and the gofundme page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tnd9fv-mental-health-awareness?