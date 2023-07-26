Harrogate stylist shortlisted for North Eastern Hairdresser of the Year

Joseph Ferraro of Jospeh Ferraro Hair, Harrogate has been shortlisted for the North Eastern Hairdresser of the Year title at HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional.

Widely regarded as the highlight of the hairdressing calendar, the annual awards – now in their 39th year – celebrate the outstanding creative and technical skills of stylists from across the United Kingdom. Featuring ten regional categories recognising the greatest talents from all areas of the UK, stylists from all over the globe are also celebrated in the International Collection of the Year category. Standout talent is honoured in nine specialist categories including Afro, Men’s and Avant Garde, the event’s most coveted trophy is British Hairdresser of the Year* – arguably the industry’s greatest accolade.

Judged anonymously by over 100 leading hairdressers (including celebrity stylists, session stylists, salon owners, previous winners and Hall of Fame** members), winners are set to be announced during a red-carpet ceremony on Monday 27th November at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

Joseph Ferraro is one of just six finalists, each shortlisted having submitted four photographic images demonstrating the breadth of his hairdressing expertise, including both technical and creative abilities. He will now submit a further four images for the final round of judging, which takes place in September. Both stages of judging are independently audited and verified.

Joseph said: It’s a dream come true to make the finals. Our industry is full of such talented creatives, so to be shortlisted alongside names I admire so much feels very special. I’m incredibly proud of my collection and hope the judges will see the passion and time that has gone into creating it.

The British Hairdresser of the Year title has been won by luminaries including Trevor Sorbie, Nicky Clarke, John Frieda, Charles Worthington, Angelo Seminara and Sally Brooks.

HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional Hall of Fame recognises those who have won the same category three times.

Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards said: Almost forty years since their inception, HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards continue to be the most coveted accolade in hairdressing, celebrating the artistry and expertise of the remarkable individuals that make up our industry. Joseph has presented a collection that is both eye-catching and inspiring, showcasing a diversity of skills and an eye for detail. He should feel incredibly proud to have made an impact amongst such impressive competition.

Schwarzkopf Professional has been the sole sponsor of the event since its launch in 1985.