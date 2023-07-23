Tom Gordon, Harrogate Lib Dems have “wind in our sails” as their party comes 6th in Selby & Ainsty

Tom Gordon, a supporter of Matt Walker’s Selby & Ainsty campaign has said that they now have the “wind in their sails”, despite Libdems coming 6th in that by-election

In 2019 Libdems, Katharine Macy won 4,842 votes, but this time their vote share dropped to 1,188.

Keir Mather – Labour Party – 16,456.

Claire Holmes – Conservative Party – 12,295

Arnold Warneken – Green party – 1,838

Mike Jordan – Yorkshire Party – 1,503

Dave Kent – Reform UK – 1,332

Matt Walker – Liberal Democrats – 1,188

Nick Palmer – Independent – 342

Sir Archibald Stanton – Official Monster Raving Loony – 172

Guy Phoenix – Heritage Party – 162

John Waterston – Social Democratic Party – 314

Andrew Gray – Independent – 99

Tyler Wilson-Kerr – Independent – 67

Luke Wellock – Climate Party – 39

Tom Gordon is the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate, and a strong supporter of Matt Walkers campaign.

In a remarkable claim for the results, he says that Libdems now have the “wind in their sales”

Nationally there were 3 by-elections with Labour, Libdem and Conservatives each taking a seat.

Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election – Steve Tuckwell of the Conservative Party was elected the new Member of Parliament for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Selby and Ainsty by-election – Keir Mather of the Labour Party was elected the new Member of Parliament for Selby and Ainsty.

Somerton and Frome by-election – Sarah Dyke of the Liberal Democrats was elected the new Member of Parliament for Somerton and Frome.