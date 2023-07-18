“Your Police Service, your say” – Commissioner Zoë to host online meeting driven by interest from the public

On Thursday 20 July 2023, Police, Fire, and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe will host an online public meeting where she will scrutinise and hold the Chief Constable to account on behalf of the public’s concerns.

This meeting will focus on North Yorkshire Police’s approach to tackling Cyber Crime and a review of the work already undertaken.

Residents of York and North Yorkshire are invited to join the online public meeting which will include allotted time for the Commissioner to ask questions sent in by the public.

These public meetings between Commissioner Zoë and North Yorkshire Police dive deeper into the areas of the police service that the public want to hear about.

Questions relating to Cyber Crime are encouraged but questions for any area of the police service are welcome and should be submitted using the online form on the Commissioners website: https://www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/YourVoice/

The purpose of these regular online public meetings is to hold the Chief Constable to account for their delivery of the Commissioner’s Police and crime Plan, to ensure the service is achieving its objectives and generating positive outcomes in the interests of the public.

Commissioner Zoë says: My online public meetings offer updates for the public in areas of concern, whilst providing full transparency on how I act as Commissioner to ensure North Yorkshire Police is delivering what they should to keep residents of York and North Yorkshire safe and feeling safe. It is within my role to be the voice of communities and an advocate for the people of York and North Yorkshire when challenging areas of policing. To do this, I need to hear from members of the public and so if you are a resident in our county, please send me your questions and tune in to watch them being answered. This is your police service, which needs your say.

Commissioner Zoë would also like to remind residents of York and North Yorkshire to be respectful and considerate of others when sharing their thoughts or concerns.

The online public meeting will be streamed live on Thursday 20 July at 14:30 and can be accessed via:

Commissioner’s website: https://bit.ly/OPM20July2023

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Vl-EHowLfUdwI3GN-wubw/live

or Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/982809482844841/

The meeting will also be recorded and become available to watch on the same channels at the public’s convenience.