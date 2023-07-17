New support for Dementia Forward local wellbeing café

The Time Together Tuesday café has been running at Christ Church, High Harrogate since Dementia Forward begin in 2012. It is a weekly group where people with dementia and their carers can come for lunch, good company and to take part in activities.

Over the last year, the charity has also launched a Carer’s Group, which runs alongside the café on the last Tuesday of the month, where carers can access support and advice, and speak to others in a similar situation.

Radfield Home Care (Harrogate, Wetherby and North Yorkshire) is working with Dementia Forward to provide funding and support for their Harrogate Wellbeing Café.

Debby Lennox, Head of Community Operations for Dementia Forward, said: We are extremely grateful for this support. It is great to have developed this relationship with Radfield Home Care, and Matthew has also been to speak at our carers group to give impartial advice on care choices. We have a fantastic team of volunteers at the café, but the extra support on the busier dates will be much appreciated as well.