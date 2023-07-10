New event aims to help Ripon area businesses work together

A new face-to-face promotion and networking event is being launched to help local companies connect with each other and do business together.

Moot Ripon will follow a ‘business market’ format with visitors browsing exhibition stands of companies showcasing what they offer. The one-day event runs on October 2nd and is open to all businesses based in the area who are looking for local B2B opportunities.

Following input and advice from Ripon BID, the Federation for Small Businesses (FSB) and the North Yorkshire Growth Hub (LEP), the event is being organised by Ripon-based marketing and events specialists Colour It In.

Managing director Mark Lancaster said: The Ripon area has a wealth of companies of all sizes operating across a huge variety of sectors. We wanted to bring them all together to get to know each other, re-establish connections, and do business together in a traditional face-to-face environment.

Mark is a former president of the Harrogate District Chamber of Trade and helped launch the Harrogate Business Market in 2005. He created Moot Ripon after struggling to find a similar local exhibition-style event to showcase his company to other businesses in the area.

Mark said: As a company we love working with clients in Ripon and the surrounding area. There are so many businesses here doing fantastic things and with a wealth of knowledge. Doing business locally gives you easy access to all the expertise on your doorstep and enables you to develop strong, often mutually beneficial relationships. It can also help grow the economy and often complements local initiatives to bring people to the area, creating a vibrant place to live and work. Ripon Moot offers our fantastic local businesses the chance to come together and showcase to each other all the amazing things they can do for each other. It will also herald the welcome return of a large face-to-face business event in Ripon.

Moot Ripon takes place at Ripon Racecourse on October 2nd, 2023. Businesses of all sizes are invited to exhibit or attend the event but they must be based in the Ripon, Thirsk, Northallerton, Bedale, Masham, Pateley Bridge, Boroughbridge, Knaresborough and Harrogate areas.

Exhibitor spaces start from £250, and visitor entry is free. To register your interest as an exhibitor or a visitor, go to www.mootevents.co.uk