New signing for Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town AFC’s eighth signing of the summer transfer window has been completed with the arrival of Abraham Odoh from National League side Rochdale for an undisclosed fee, subject to EFL clearance.

The attacker began his career at grassroots level, representing Edgware Town and Tooting & Mitcham FC before signing for Charlton Athletic in 2019. It was for the Addicks where the 23-year-old made his professional debut in an FA Cup tie against West Brom.

Following his departure in 2020, Odoh made the move north and signed for Dale. After making over 90 appearances for the club, the attacker becomes Town’s new number nine.

Speaking on our latest signing, Simon Weaver said: Abraham is an exciting player to bring to the club. We wanted to bring in a player with pace and someone who possesses that bit of skill to beat opponents. When we heard he was available we moved very quickly to secure his services. He is very robust and strong too, when he is on the ball he looks after it well and at 23 he is the right age. Looking at the squad as a whole, there is a real blend of youth and experience and we are excited by the group which we are building here.

Harrogate Town’s new number nine shared his delight with the club’s website: I am really pleased to sign for the club I would like to thank the gaffer and everyone else who helped make this move happen. I have played against the side a couple of times and I know how tight knit the squad is. I also enjoyed my experiences whenever I have played in Harrogate so I felt joining the club would be a good fit for me and I can’t wait to meet the supporters. With it still being early on in pre-season, I can get up to speed, get to know my team mates and hopefully be settled in by the time that first league game comes around.

The attacker signed his two-year contract and after training with his new team-mates he could be set to make his first appearance for the club in Saturday’s trip to face Huddersfield B.