Liberal Democrats withdraw support for the Harrogate Station Gateway Project

Lib Dems send a message of no confidence to North Yorkshire’s Conservative Executive over the Station Gateway Project.

At a meeting of North Yorkshire Conservative-controlled Councils Executive on 4 July 2023, Cllr Chris Aldred has announced that the Liberal Democrat Councillors in Harrogate and Knaresborough have been forced to withdraw their support for the scheme in the face of Conservative failures.

Commenting Cllr Aldred, said: When the Harrogate and Knaresborough Area Committee passed a motion in support of the scheme it was conditional on the Conservative Council agreeing to listen to local people’s concerns. It is clear that they have no interest in doing this therefore we can no longer support the scheme. We asked for a working group so that local Councillors could be involved, again, they failed on this. We can not have those people who will be most affected by these changes feel sidelined or ignored.

In their joint statement, all Liberal Democrat Councillors for Harrogate and Knaresborough say they have lost all confidence in the ability of the Conservative led Council to deliver the project for the benefit of Harrogate.

This announcement follows on from previous comments made by Tom Gordon, Parliamentary Spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats who has questioned the deliverability of the scheme.

Commenting Tom said: I welcome the decision by Harrogate and Knaresborough’s Lib Dem Councillors to remove the conditional support for the project given the inaction of this failing Conservative Council Administration. Local residents have the right to be informed about what is happening in our town and to know how our money is being spent. Local residents have told me they feel in the dark about the current and projected costs of the project. Only to be told that aspects of the project can be removed or scaled back to deliver the scheme in budget. This lack of honesty about what is actually deliverable and the lack of meaningful engagement undermines public trust and confidence in the Station Gateway project.