Video: Andrew Gray standing in the Selby and Ainsty by-election

Andrew Gray is standing to be the next Member of Parliament for the Selby and Ainsty District.

A by-election was forced when Nigel Adams (Conservative) stood down.

Andrew lives in Harrogate, and is a trained solicitor, and has run a number of legal firms.

As departure from his legal work he is standing for MP, but has a unique offering. Andrew says he does not have a manifesto, but will use AI (Artificial Intelligence) to engage with the electorate on their views, to draw up a consensus of opinion.

The technology is called Polis.

Polis is a real-time system for gathering, analyzing and understanding what large groups of people think in their own words, enabled by advanced statistics and machine learning.

The technology not only allows large groups to engage, but it also allows them to drive the debate, by posing their own statements, and guide the debate. An example may be an initial statement maybe, “people should cycle more”, but a further statement could be posed “there is insufficient safe cycle parking”