Blossom Homecare agreed sponsorship deal with Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town AFC & Community Foundation CCO are delighted to announce Blossom Homecare Harrogate & Ripon as our official Talk of the Town programme sponsors.

Harrogate Town AFC’s Talk of the Town partnership with Blossom Homecare is an exciting development for both organisations. Talk of the Town is a program run by Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation CCO, aimed at combating isolation, engaging with the local community and fostering well-being.

Harrogate Town Commercial Director Joanne Towler, says “The collaboration with Blossom Homecare brings invaluable expertise and resources to the programme. As a trusted provider of homecare services, Blossom Homecare can contribute their knowledge in promoting health, well-being, and community outreach. Through their involvement, the partnership can further expand its reach and impact, offering assistance to those in need and facilitating meaningful connections.

Talk of the Town sessions are aimed at reducing social isolation and improving both physical and mental wellbeing by bringing people together in a welcoming and safe environment. Each of our sessions provide a variety of informal activities such as board games and quizzes, alongside refreshments and topical conversation. We currently have two sessions running, one in Ripon on Tuesday at 1-2pm and the other at David Lloyds, Harrogate on Tuesday With a third sessions launching soon in central Harrogate.

Head of Foundation Jill Stacey added “Our Talk of the Town sessions are a brilliant way for people to connect with Harrogate Town AFC and the Community Foundation. It’s wonderful to see the benefit these sessions have on a cross section of our community, from those who live with dementia to those who have suffered a bereavement. Blossom Homecare’s support for this programme is a fantastic way for two organisations to who have the same values and view on wellbeing to collaborate positively for our community.

“Blossom Homecare’s support we will enable us to continue to provide these much-needed social connection opportunities that foster a sense of belonging and affiliation to Harrogate Town AFC & Community Foundation, whilst supporting the needs of local people within their community. We are excited to work closely with Blossom Homecare and their fantastic staff to continue to develop our work in this area.”

Blossom Home Care Harrogate & Ripon, is a new Home Care Service that offers care & support in Harrogate, Ripon ,Knaresborough Boroughbridge, Pateley Bridge & Rural areas. Our service helps those who wish to be supported independently in their own home. We also believe, nobody should go without seeing someone or feel alone & isolated.