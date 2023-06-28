Poll cards for Selby and Ainsty by-election due to be issued

Poll cards for about 80,000 voters in the Selby and Ainsty constituency for next month’s parliamentary by-election will be dropping through letterboxes this week.

Anyone still not registered to vote has until midnight on Tuesday, July 4, to register, as this is the last date when applications will be accepted. Votes can be registered at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote online

The deadline to apply for a new postal vote, postal proxy vote or to make changes to existing postal or postal proxy votes is 5pm on Wednesday, 5 July 2023. The deadline for a new proxy application is 5pm on Wednesday, 12 July 2023.

The deadline for a voter authority certificate for voters without photographic ID is 5pm on Wednesday, 12 July.

Apply at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate online

The by-election on Thursday, July 20, is being held after MP Nigel Adams announced his resignation from the Selby and Ainsty parliamentary seat, which he has held since 2010.

More information on the by-election is available at www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/elections on North Yorkshire Council’s website.

If you need a paper copy of an application form, contact our elections team by email at elections@northyorks.gov.uk or call 0300 131 21 131.