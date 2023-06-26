Knaresborough Banking Hub location confirmed

Cash Access UK, the organisation set up to protect nationwide access to cash, has today confirmed that the new Banking Hub in Knaresborough will be located at 15 Kirkgate, Bowling Green Yard.

The Hub, when it opens, will offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks and building societies can carry out regular cash transactions, It will also offer a Community Banker service where customers can talk to their own banking provider about more complicated issues, Monday to Friday, 9.00 – 5.00pm. Community Bankers will work on rotation, with a different bank or building society available on each day of the week. They are usually provided by the banking providers with the most customers in the local area. A schedule will be confirmed nearer the time.

Finding the right location for a Banking Hub that is convenient, accessible and works for everyone often takes time. After an extended search process, Cash Access UK is delighted to have been able to secure a convenient premise within the heart of the community, near the market place. This development is a significant step forward in bringing a Banking Hub to Knaresborough.

The team at Cash Access UK are now working hard to fit out the new premises and will update the community on progress and an opening date as soon as they can. The Knaresborough Banking Hub page on the Cash Access UK website will provide updates as works progress.

Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK: We know the new Banking Hub has been eagerly anticipated by the local community and so we’re delighted we’ve now been able to secure a fantastic location for you in the heart of the community. This brings us a significant step closer in being able to deliver improved access to cash services to individuals and businesses in Knaresborough.

Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough: When the Hub opens it will be invaluable to residents of Knaresborough, especially to those who rely on cash and face-to-face banking. The confirmation of the location is a great step forward for the community, and I look forward to hearing more updates.

Nick Garrett, Knaresborough Connectors: Many of Knaresborough’s frail residents tell us they prefer services, especially financial ones, to be face to face as online services aren’t accessible. We’re delighted that a location for the Banking Hub has been chosen and look forward to working with the Hub alongside residents to reduce financial exclusion.

Charlotte Gale, Knaresborough & District Chamber: Better banking and cash access within the town is something Chamber are very passionate about. This is something we’ve long campaigned for and we’re thrilled that a site has now been secured. As a market town with many small independent businesses and number of large scale town events, we’re sure the Banking Hub will be very beneficial to both Knaresborough’s residents and local businesses alike.

The full address is 15 Kirkgate, Bowling Green Yard, Knaresborough, HG5 8AD

Cash Access UK is a not-for-profit company established by ten major banks and building societies. Their work is part of a new, collective approach to protecting access to cash. They provide shared services – available to the customers of ten firms – in communities where they are needed most. For more information, visit cashaccess.co.uk.

Who owns Cash Access UK?

Cash Access UK is owned and funded by ten of the UK’s biggest banking providers: Bank of Ireland, Barclays, Danske Bank, HSBC UK, Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide Building Society, NatWest Group, Santander, TSB and Virgin Money. These firms have come together to provide shared services available to all their customers.

What is a Banking Hub?

A Banking Hub is a shared banking space on the high street. Hubs offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks and building societies can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday. The Hubs also offer a Community Banker service where customers can talk to their own banking provider about more complicated banking issues. The Community Bankers work on rotation, with a different banking provider available on each day of the week. Community Bankers are usually provided by the banks or building society with the most customers in the local area.

Cash use is in decline. Why are you setting up new Banking Hubs?

Cash is still important to millions of people in the UK. Between 5 and 6 million adults say they rely on cash in their day-to-day lives. Digital or online solutions don’t yet work for everyone all the time. We’ve found that Banking Hubs can make a real difference to individuals, small businesses and the communities they live in.

Can small businesses use the Banking Hubs to do their banking?

Business customers are welcome to use the counter services to make cash withdrawals, cash and cheque deposits and other cash services including floats and coinage.

How long does it take to open a Banking Hub?

Opening a Banking Hub can take several months from start to finish. These are the steps involved:

Find a suitable property that meets our requirements. These include size, condition and location.

Negotiate terms with the landlord.

Once an offer is agreed, solicitors carry out the legal work so the lease can be signed. We may need to get planning approval from the local authority before we work with our architects on the layout and design. Where the building is listed or in a conservation area, they make sure our design and the building work complement the area.

Post Office appoints a Banking Hub Operator and the bankers identify Community Bankers so they are ready to serve customers on the day we open.

Carry out final checks to make sure everything is working so they can open the doors.

Who decides where to set up a Banking Hub?

LINK, the UK’s cash machine network, decides where new services are needed. LINK is an independent, regulated company with many years’ experience in assessing communities’ cash needs. LINK reviews the impact of every proposed branch closure by our Member firms. A community can also ask to LINK to carry out an assessment of the community if they feel they need better access to cash.

Why isn’t every bank and building society involved in this?

Cash Access UK’s ten Member firms cover the vast majority of personal and business customers. Cash Access UK is open to any bank or building society to join as long as they meet certain criteria.