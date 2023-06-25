Johnsons of Whixley supplies £130,000 worth of plants for new Darwin Escapes retreats at Blenheim Palace and Plas Isaf

Leading UK plant nursery, Johnsons of Whixley, has provided £130k worth of plants for two luxury holiday park developments by Darwin Escapes, including a new self-catering retreat due to open on the Blenheim Palace Estate this summer.

The Yorkshire-based horticultural business has been chosen as the primary supplier of plants for the project, which will see a collection of one, two and three-bedroom lodges constructed in the grounds of the historic Blenheim Palace Estate. The retreat will be the first venue of its kind on the grounds of a historic British palace.

With a supply worth £100,000, Johnsons of Whixley has provided a diverse range of plants to enhance the outdoor areas of the Lodge Retreat, which is a blend of contemporary and traditional design in keeping with the Palace and its grounds. From Lavender, Euonymus and Hebe shrubs to vibrant Perennial plants including Rudbeckia, Geraniums, Iris and Salvia, the selection encompasses a rich variety of species, each carefully chosen to create a harmonious and captivating ambience.

In addition to the Blenheim Palace project, Johnsons of Whixley is proud to have received a further order to supply the grounds of Plas Isaf Lodge Retreat, in North Wales, another recent project by Darwin Escapes, which opened its doors earlier this year.

To date, the nursery has delivered plants worth £30,000 to Plas Isaf Lodge Retreat, encompassing a diverse range of species. The supplied plants include an assortment of hedging varieties, such as Acer campestre, Crataegus monogyna, Ilex aquifolium, Ligustrum vulgare, Pyracantha ‘Red Column,’ Prunus rotundifolia, Sambucus nigra, and Viburnum opulus.

Johnsons of Whixley has a long-standing relationship with Darwin Escapes and has previously supplied plants for several of its notable projects, including Sandymouth, Woodside Beach, Keswick Reach Lodge Retreat, Canterbury Fields, Stratford Armouries, Norfolk Woods, and The Springs.

Johnsons of Whixley marketing manager, Eleanor Richardson, said: We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Darwin Escapes and to have the opportunity to supply both Blenheim Palace Lodge Retreat and Plas Isaf Lodge Retreat. Our team is dedicated to sourcing and supplying the finest quality plants, tailored to the unique requirements of each project to enhance the natural beauty and appeal of the landscape.