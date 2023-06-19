A grand day out: community fête, Pateley Bridge Showground

25 June 2023

Pateley Bridge Showground

To raise funds for Parkinson’s

All welcome!

Nidderdale resident Melanie Mawer, a retired grandmother of three, has organised a day of family fun to be held at Pateley Bridge Showground, Nidderdale on Sunday 25 June 2023 in support of Cure Parkinson’s.

There is sure to be something on offer for all the family, including an obstacle course, food stalls, Morris dancing, animal petting, a grand raffle, wellie wanging, giant jenga, splat the rat, tin can alley, guess the weight of the cake and even a DJ. The day will also include a series of races hosted by Nidderdale Fell & Trail, with routes through woodland and open moorland. There will be a 10k trail run, a 2k kids run and a 3k Canicross for those with four legged friends, all happening throughout the day.

Entry to the event is free, with a small fee to take part in the races.

Registration for the races opens on the day at 8.30am, with the first race starting from 10am. More information and pre-booking for the races can be found here: https://racebest.com/races/e2k8x

There is no need to pre-book to attend the event as a whole, just simply turn up and enjoy all the entertainment and stalls on offer with plenty of free car parking, toilets, and mother and baby facilities.

Melanie has organised this entire event herself to raise funds for Cure Parkinson’s, a charity dedicated to finding a cure for the condition. It is a cause close to Melanie’s heart as she has seen just how life-changing this condition can be. Melanie’s late father lived with Parkinson’s, and her running partner has also been diagnosed within the last year. As a nurse and carer, Melanie has also cared for many people in the late stages of the condition.

Cure Parkinson’s is hugely grateful to Melanie for organising this spectacular event. Cure Parkinson’s Deputy CEO Helen Matthews said: Fundraising support is absolutely critical for the charity to enable us to achieve our goal. We aim to cure Parkinson’s and the only way we will do this is through the help of all our incredible supporters – it’s as simple as that!

Melanie is also running a JustGiving Page alongside the event page.