Tractor Fest delights thousands if enthusiasts and families

Thousands of enthusiasts and families enjoyed the sights and sounds of Tractor Fest at the weekend – the largest tractor festival in the UK.

Historic Newby Hall and Gardens, Ripon was the magnificent setting for Tractor Fest, organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA), attracting its largest ever turnout of more than 11,000 exhibitors, visitors and traders over the two days.

Major themes and displays this year included 100 years of the John Deere model D tractor and 100 years of the MG car.

Exhibitors and visitors were also treated to a Spitfire flypast on Sunday by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

YVA chairman Kevin Watson said: It’s been a super weekend for us. Newby Hall in the sunshine provides a fantastic setting for Tractor Fest, making it a great event for our exhibitors as well as visitors who came out in their droves to support us.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins, The National Vintage Tractor & Engine Club (NVTEC) and Econ Engineering. The show is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.