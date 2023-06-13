Police release statement regarding incident at Ashville College in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police have released a statement, after travellers/ gypsies parked their caravans on the Ashville College Playing fields.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said:

The Harrogate Neighbourhood Policing Team has worked closely with the college and community partners to resolve this issue.

By 7.15pm on Monday (12 June 2023), all caravans and vehicles had vacated the college playing field.

Our officers are continuing to liaise with all parties and are carrying out patrols in the area to address safety and security concerns.