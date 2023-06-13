Keith Tordoff: from Yorkshire Party to Independent for Mayoral campaign

Keith Tordoff MBE, who was recently selected by the Yorkshire Party as their Mayoral Candidate for York and North Yorkshire in 2024 Elections, has decided with immediate effect to resign from the Yorkshire Party to be able to stand as an independent candidate. The freedom and flexibility of being an independent candidate allows for Keith to appeal to all sections of society and members of all political parties as well as deliver on all relevant issues affecting the people who live, work or visit North Yorkshire. Keith would like to thank the Yorkshire Party for selecting him and wishes them all the best for the future.

Keith Tordoff plans to go full steam ahead as an independent to deliver optimum value for North Yorkshire and wholeheartedly pledges to make the region environmentally-friendly and sustainable in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, support the SMEs and wider business community, enhance healthcare services, bridge the gap between education and employment, improve the transport links and connectivity, increase the level of safety and security, protect the agricultural and fishing industries, introduce initiatives to combat rural and wildlife crime and deal with many other issues affecting people in York and North Yorkshire.

Keith Tordoff believes that success throughout his life and career in public service has always been built on strong foundations, listening to people and working closely with teams for the greater good of society. He has a proven track record of exemplary service as a police officer, successful businessman, community champion and a philanthropist. Keith will work closely with all stakeholders with his energy, passion and vision as the elected Mayor of York and North Yorkshire.