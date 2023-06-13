Farmison & Co – new CEO, services, and ranges

A consortium led by Yorkshire retailer Andy Clarke, bought Farmison & Co, the online meat retailer, and today has announced it has appointed a new chief executive officer and established a new partnership with delivery service Gopuff.

Andy Adcock, who spent almost twenty years in food and trading roles for both Marks and Spencer and Asda takes up his leadership role at Farmison today, bringing significant experience of food retailing.

Also from this week, 12 core Farmison & Co products including bacon, sausages chicken and steaks, will be available for 15 minute delivery in Gopuff’s London delivery area.

The tie-up will mean London customers can, for example, have a heritage breed flat iron steak cooked to perfection less than 30 minutes after ordering it via the Gopuff app.

The new instant delivery service is just one element of significant work that’s been taking place at Farmison & Co over the last 50 days under the new ownership of Andy Clarke and Chilli Marketing’s Gareth Whittle, Christian Barton and Kieron Barton.

Developments include:

Jobs & Leadership – Alongside today’s appointment of Andy Adcock as chief executive officer, the recruitment of over 40 colleagues at its Ripon base to support its re-opening programme. Farmison has plans in place to grow jobs further, to over 55 roles by the autumn. Most of the Farmison team are colleagues who worked for the business before the recent acquisition.

Subscription Service – the re-launch of the online butcher’s convenient subscription service which allows customers to save on meat boxes have also now been re-introduced in time for grilling season. Farmison & Co is offering a BBQ essentials meat box for £35.00, with a 10 per cent discount.

New Product Development – Important new product development that customers can access for the very first time. For example, Farmison is now offering highly accessible new BBQ rubs which for £7.95 for three, can take al fresco eating to another level. In its fathers’ day range released this week, new items include a bourbon and treacle Tomahawk steak developed by Farmison’s Michelin star chef Jeff Baker.

Suppliers – Farmison has completed the work to bring its north of England network of farms and farmers back on board so it can continue to offer the grass-fed, heritage breed meat that its customers love in support of its new trading plans.

Enhanced customer service – Farmison has put in place new arrangements with delivery partner DPD allowing it to offer customers free weekend delivery for the very first time in its trading history.

Extended Click & Collect Hours – Its Ripon click and collect shop, Cut by Farmison now is open at weekends so local residents and tourists taking advantage of the Yorkshire Dales, can now pick up their orders in person.

Farmison & Co’s executive chairman Andy Clarke, said: We’ve made incredible progress over the last 50 days. And while there’s still plenty of work to do, our objective is to make sure Farmison comes back stronger than before. That’s why we’re investing in new ranges, enhanced service and new partnerships that bring more access to the incredible meat we offer. I’d also like to welcome Andy to the Farmison team – I’ve every confidence he’ll bring even more momentum as we build a sustainable future for our business.

Lindsey McIntyre from McIntyre Meats in Bainbridge said: While the last few months have been difficult, suppliers like us need Farmison to be the success we know it deserves to be. “I was pleased Andy Clarke came to see us in person after acquiring the business. I’m looking forward to him bringing the leadership Farmison needs to thrive and grow once more.

Farmison & Co sells online directly to customers across the UK, and through wholesale channels such as Harrods, Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason and Michelin star restaurants.