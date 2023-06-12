Summers-Inman’s secures £14M Knaresborough housing scheme

Old Trelleborg factory site given new lease of life with 64 homes

The specialist housing team at the Leeds office of award-winning construction and property consultants, Summers-Inman, has won a framework appointment by Yorkshire Housing to provide Employer’s Agent and Cost Consultancy services on a new housing scheme in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire.

The £14 million development comprising a range of 64 two, three and four-bedroom high-quality, affordable family homes, is being built by Yorkshire Housing in partnership with Countryside Partnerships, which only recently merged with Vistry Partnerships at the end of 2022, creating a leading capability across all housing tenures.

Following planning consent in late 2022, the new homes, which will be available across a mix of tenures including social rent, shared ownership and affordable rent, will be built on the former Trelleborg Factory site on Halfpenny Lane, which closed in 2016.

Work started on site in January this year and if all goes according to plan, the scheme will complete in October 2024.

This is just one of several recent appointments secured by Summers-Inman and it follows hard on the heels of places won on further frameworks in the North of England and Scotland, including those of Wakefield District Housing, Thirteen Group, Tyne Housing Group, Bridge Homes and the Wheatley Group in Edinburgh.