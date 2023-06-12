Masterchef contestant to demo ‘crowd-pleasing’ dish at Tockwith Show

One of the contestants from the prestigious BBC Masterchef series will be sharing some of his culinary secrets at Tockwith Show in August.

Owen Diaram, who was born in South Africa but now works as a professional private chef in the Harrogate area, reached the quarter-finals of the competition and described it as a “life-changing event”.

Owen Diaram said: It was initially terrifying, but I learnt such a lot and developed so much as a chef during the series, and still remain in contact with many of the other contestants who have become real friends.

Owen will be demonstrating his cooking skills in the Farmers Market section of the show on Sunday, August 6th, and says he’s looking forward to it.

Owen Diaram said: I am passionate about cooking and I love any opportunity to share that passion with others.

The theme of this year’s show is pigs and appropriately enough Owen will be demonstrating one of the dishes he created on Masterchef: stuffed pork tenderloin with a deep wood mushroom glaze – a dish which won him the title of “The Crowd Pleaser” on the show.

Tockwith Show Chair Georgina Watson said she was delighted that Owen had agreed to take part in this year’s event.

Georgina said: Like millions of other viewers I was cheering on Owen in Masterchef and to have him at the show to demonstrate his talent and his personality is really great. I can’t wait to see what he cooks up on the day.

With just a couple of months to go entries have been coming in for more than 800 classes ranging from hay bales to horses, cakes to classic cars, and poetry to pigs.

When the event is held in August more than 120 trophies and over £6,000 in prize money will be handed out, making it one of the largest agricultural shows in the region.