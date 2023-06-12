Cllr Michael Schofield (Harlow Hill and St George’s) to leave Libdems and become an Independent Councillor

Michael Schofield, the County Councillor for Harlow Hill and St George’s has said that he has now given formal notice that he will leave the Liberal Democrats to become an Independent Councillor.

Michael Schofield said:

Tonight sent my official email to North Yorkshire Council, notifying them I am will be an Independent Councillor.

I have also sent it to the Harrogate and Knaresborough Liberal Democratic Party.

Whilst National Politics seems in turmoil and everyone is trying to gain ground, I believe I wad elected to serve Harlow Hill and St George’s.

At County I wish to serve all of Harrogate but am not here to fight a national political battle, as that is not the mandate I was elected upon.