Men charged in connection with Harrogate wounding

Three men from the West Yorkshire area are due in court tomorrow following an incident in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police were called to reports that a man had suffered stab wounds in the Dragon Road area of Harrogate just after 9.30pm on Thursday 8 June. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Three men were arrested in connection with the incident. They have all since been charged with wounding with intent, and will appear at York Magistrates Court on the morning of Monday 12 June.

One has also been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and possessing a knife in a public place. Another has also been charged with possessing a knife in a public place.

Detective Chief Inspector Fionna McEwan, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “I hope members of public in Harrogate are reassured by the swift police response in this case, which has resulted in three men being charged. Incidents like this are extremely rare in our area. Officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team have increased local patrols, and will be happy to speak to residents if they have any further concerns.”