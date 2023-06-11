Left-back Matty Foulds returns to Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town AFC are delighted to announce the return of left-back Matty Foulds for an undisclosed fee from Bradford City.

The 25-year-old is no stranger to Town, having spent the final six months of last season on loan with the club. In this time, the left-back played a key role in the defensive solidity which the side displayed as Simon Weaver’s men secured a 19th-place finish last season.

After putting pen-to-paper earlier today, Foulds will remain a part of Weaver’s squad for at least the next two seasons.

A product of the Bury academy, the full-back has enjoyed spells with Everton, Como and most recently Bradford City. During his time with The Bantams, Foulds made over 40 appearances and found the back of the net on two occasions.

Speaking with the club’s website, Foulds said: I am delighted to be here on a permanent basis now. I have been in contact with the gaffer since the season finished, speaking to him I quickly realised that his aspirations are very similar to what I want for this club. “It’s always nice to know someone wants you and I got that sense from the gaffer. I came in for the second half of last season and absolutely loved it so it was a no-brainer for me to come here.

Foulds will wear the number 23 shirt.