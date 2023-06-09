Incident at Carlton Miniott brought to a safe conclusion

Police have said that an incident at Carlton Miniott has been brought to a safe conclusion. (6.30am this morning, Fri 9 June 2023)

Emergency services attended an incident on Carlton Road in Carlton Miniott, where a man had made his way on to the roof of a house. 3:00am, 9 June 2023)

The 28-year-old man who was on the roof of a property was safely brought down. He has since been arrested.

Two others, a 23-year-old woman and a 24 year-old-man who were both present at the property have also been arrested and are currently in police custody.

Police have given their thank to residents for their patience and understanding while the incident was dealt with.