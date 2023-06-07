Save the date, come to MP’s Henshaws fundraiser on Friday 23 June at 11am

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones is joining in with the Henshaws Hundreds Challenge – a June fundraising campaign to raise money for the local charity which supports people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities enabling them to go beyond expectations.

Mr Jones will be hosting a coffee and cake morning at Christchurch Parish Hall, Church Square, Harrogate, HG1 4SW on Friday 23 June at 11am. He will give a short non-political talk about working in the House of Commons and take questions from guests.

Tying in with the theme of the Henshaws Hundreds Challenge Mr Jones aims to host 100 people and the suggested donation is £5 per person payable on entry or directly to his fundraising page.

Mr Jones commented: I have visited Henshaws on many occasions before I was an MP and since. I am always impressed at the team’s determination to improve the quality of life for those affected by sight loss and other disabilities. And it isn’t just a one-off short-term change. They improve the quality of life for people over the long-term empowering people to do more than they ever thought possible. That is why when I saw their Henshaws Hundreds Challenge I wanted to do what I could to support them. I hope lots of people will come to Christchurch Parish Hall on the Stray at 11am on Friday 23 June to enjoy coffee, cake and companionship and raise some much-needed funds for a great local cause.

You can donate before the day to Mr Jones’s fundraising page at https://henshaws.enthuse.com/pf/andrew-jones-mp or give a donation on the day on the door at Christchurch Parish Hall.

If you want to help on the day or bring some homemade cakes, buns or bakes please email Andrew at andrew.jones.mp@parliament.uk