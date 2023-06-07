Family-friendly music festival of fun for children this summer

A free music festival catering for children and young people with disabilities and their families is being described as the “perfect day out”.

This is Me Festival, which is organised by Nidderdale and Morton Children’s Resource Centres, will be held on Sunday, June 25, at Ripon Rugby Club from noon to 6pm. The event, which is sponsored by the rugby club, promises to bring colour and excitement in a relaxed and suitable setting for North Yorkshire’s young people with special educational needs.

Attractions during the one-day event include live music by bands, a silent disco, owl adventures, a circus space, sensory storytelling, theatre groups, a private activity camp, an animal petting area with goats, alpacas, miniature therapy horses and dogs, birds of prey, arts and crafts and a marketplace with local craftspeople and associated charities.

Entertainers so far include Lily Worth, Freddie Cleary, Rock Choir, Rory Hoy and The Baked Bean Theatre Company, while The Doubtful Bottle will close the event.

This is Me was first held in 2018 and has since gone from strength-to-strength. Hosted by Nidderdale and Morton Children’s Resource Centres, which are run by North Yorkshire Council, this year will see the introduction of a wellbeing camp area where activities such as massage, free haircuts by an autism-friendly barber and support from The Sleep Charity will be available. Thought has also been given to people with autism with a quieter area and a sensory tent.

There will also be yoga sessions, support from North Yorkshire Voice and Fostering, Harrogate Community nurses and stands where information about local and national groups and support networks can be shared.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for children and families, Cllr Janet Sanderson, said: This is Me was introduced following requests from our young people who wished to attend a music festival. It provides young individuals with a disability an opportunity to attend a festival, which caters to their needs by being fully inclusive and accessible. The fun-filled festival, with so much to see and do, sounds like a perfect day out and we look forward to seeing you there!

Admission is free, but donations are welcomed to support funding the event. The festival will be hosted on one level with ramps where needed. In addition, festival-goers are supported with a changing place and other accessible toilets.

Cllr Sanderson added: Entry is free by obtaining a wristband, which can be booked online prior to the day by emailing NCRC@northyorks.gov,uk so we have an idea of numbers.

To order your wristband or for more information, email NCRC@northyorks.gov.uk or log onto the festival’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ThisIsMeFestivalYorkshire